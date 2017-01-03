NOW OPEN: Former Spurs Saloon on Williams Street in Waukesha is now Sobelman’s Pub & Grill

WAUKESHA — Sobelman’s Pub & Grill – Waukesha is officially open!

The new Sobelman’s location opened Tuesday, January 3rd.

It is located at 332 Williams Street — near Maple Avenue — the former Spurs Saloon.

According to a post on the Sobelman’s Pub & Grill’s Facebook page, Jimmy and Alison Dakolias — the owners of the former Spurs Saloon and Bosco’s Social Club on September 20th signed paperwork to become the owners of the second Sobelman’s franchise.

Sobelman’s Pub & Grill – Richfield was the first franchise location. That restaurant should open soon! CLICK HERE for the latest updates.

Sobelman’s officials said this in the Facebook post when announcing the Waukesha location:

To Sobelman’s fans who have expressed concern that our brand may be getting too big or chain-like, we promise this: never will your Sobelman’s experience feel like a trip to a “chain” restaurant—we’re working diligently to identify franchisees who truly value their community and believe in keeping with the Sobelman’s tradition and atmosphere our customers have come to expect since 1999!

Sobelman’s officials say they are exploring options to bring Sobelman’s Pub & Grill to cities like Oconomowoc, Kenosha, Sheboygan, Lake Geneva, Appleton and points in between.

There are currently FOUR Sobelman’s locations, including the location in Waukesha:

1900 W. St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee

1601 W. Wells Street on the Marquette University campus

10352 N. Port Washington Road in Mequon

332 Williams Street in Waukesha

There was a Sobelman’s planned for West Bend, but those plans were nixed, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.