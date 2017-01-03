× Officials: Black ice suspected in fatal crash in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A teenager died in a crash in the Town of Lyndon on Tuesday morning, January 3rd.

Officials say they received a 911 call just after 7:00 a.m. reporting a serious injury crash.

The 16-year-old driver of a pickup truck and a 16-year-old passenger were westbound on County Highway H just east of Elderberry Lane, where they encountered black ice. Officials say the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway into the south ditch — and collided with trees.

The driver was ejected and died at the scene, the passenger was uninjured.

Deputies, along with Plymouth Fire Department and Orange Cross Ambulance, responded to and investigated the crash.

