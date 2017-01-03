“Once a Badger, Always a Badger:” Wisconsin Badgers TJ Watt announces he will enter 2017 NFL Draft

MADISON — Wisconsin Badgers linebacker T.J. Watt, younger brother to current NFL players J.J. and Derek, announced he will enter the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watt took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 3rd to share the news.

“This season has been an absolute blast. I could not have asked for a better group of guys to play with, better coaches to play for, or a better fan base to represent. Playing for the University of Wisconsin has always been a dream of mine and I am extremely fortunate to have been able to fulfill that dream. After thinking over the options and discussing them with my family, I have decided that the time has come to continue my journey and declare for the 2017 NFL Draft. This decision was by no means an easy one, but I feel that it is the right decision for me at this time. Thank you to all of my teammates, coaches and you fans for the incredible memories. Once a Badger, Always a Badger.”