× Packers in the playoffs: You’re invited to the Packers Everywhere Pep Rally Saturday at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers fans are invited to bring their energy and excitement for Sunday’s Packers-Giants Wild Card game to Lambeau Field a day early for a free Packers Everywhere Pep Rally at the Tundra Tailgate Zone (TTZ) on Saturday, January 7th at 6:00 p.m.

According to a release from Packers officials, President/CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the pre-gameday pep rally activities by greeting fans and participating in a Q-and-A session with emcee Wayne Larrivee, radio voice of the Green Bay Packers.

Packers alumni Dorsey Levens and Ahman Green will also attend the rally to take photos with fans and discuss their thoughts on the matchup between the Packers and the Giants.

To conclude the event, Packers.com’s Mike Spofford and Wes Hodkiewicz will take the stage to preview the next day’s game.

The TTZ will open at 5:00 p.m., and beverages will be available for purchase.

Fans planning to attend the rally are encouraged to sign up in advance for the opportunity to win autographed Packers giveaway items, including a Mike Daniels-signed football, Julius Peppers-signed helmet and David Bakhtiari-signed helmet.

To register for the giveaway, CLICK HERE.

You should be sure to have your vouchers scanned at the rally to see whether you are an instant winner.

Entrants must be present at the rally to win, and advance giveaway signup does not guarantee admission to the rally.