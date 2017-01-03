Police release person arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Mount Mary student

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say the male who was arrested in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Tajah Williams has been released.

Officials say upon further investigation, it was determined he was not responsible. MPD continues to investigate and seek suspects.

Williams was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds early Monday morning, December 26th near 41st and Vienna. She later died at the hospital.

Williams was a student at Mount Mary University.

The university issued the below statement Wednesday, December 28th: