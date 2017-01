NEW YORK — Megyn Kelly will leave Fox News later this year and join NBC News.

The star primetime anchor who achieved national fame for her coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign will join NBC News in a new role, three sources with knowledge of the matter told CNNMoney.

Breaking News: Megyn Kelly has decided to leave Fox News to take on a new role at NBC News https://t.co/046RDVozxY — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 3, 2017

