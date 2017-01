× Suspects sought: Milwaukee police investigating armed robbery near 28th & Cherry

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating an armed robbery that happened late Thursday night, December 29th inside a residence on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. near 28th and Cherry.

Police say several suspects entered the unlocked home, struck the victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, and stole several items before they fled.

MPD is still seeking the suspects.