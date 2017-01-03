“This is an intrinsic part of my life:” Seniors don’t let age keep them out of the gym

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A new year has begun, and that means plenty have made new resolutions to get back in the gym and back in shape. If you’re in need of a little extra motivation -- let this be it! There's a group of, shall we say, veteran athletes at Elite Sports Club River Glen who refuse to let age slow them down.

“As you get a little bit older, your muscles do get a little bit weaker. Your balance fades a bit," said Craig Charlton, personal trainer.

Charlton runs classes specifically tailored to seniors. He focuses on functional movements, and exercises that will help with day-to-day activities.

“We take a stability ball -- we put it up against a wall and they squat up and down -- and that will mimic and use the muscles that will help them get in and out of a seat," Charlton said.

87-year-old Joe Bonfiglio combines bicycling and other training with a water class that helps his arthritis.

“If it wasn’t for my exercise, I’d probably put on a little more weight, and it keeps me going. I just love it," Charlton said.

70-year-old Lauren Charous was always a regular tennis player, but has added weight work as he’s gotten older.

“To me, this is an intrinsic part of my life," Charous said.

For Charlton, working with his seniors has immediate perks.

“We play music of their generation -- which I tend to like anyways," Charlton said.

It also has long-lasting rewards.

“Getting in and out of a seat is, again to you and me, is not a big deal, but to the senior, makes a huge difference -- and for me to be able to see that, and that’s what I do for a living, it’s fantastic -- so I love that part of it," Charlton said.

It's an effort to help people who may be getting up there in years keep moving for years to come.