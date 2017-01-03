Waukesha pastor to be sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual assault of a child

Posted 11:13 am, January 3, 2017, by
Peter Knebel

Peter Knebel

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A Waukesha County judge is scheduled to sentence 73-year-old Peter Knebel, a Waukesha pastor, after he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

Knebel was accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in his office at Fox River Christian Church. He originally faced a count of first-degree sexual assault.

Knebel is a former school bus driver for the City of Waukesha School District from August 2009 through June 2015 (when he retired). School district officials say Knebel worked for their private bus company “First Student” most recently.

Knebel was suspended from Fox River Christian Church as a result of this investigation.

