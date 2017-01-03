× Wild Card Week: Packers, Giants ready to meet on the gridiron at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have earned the right to host the Wild Card playoff game — and that’s happening on Sunday, January 8th. It’s a game you’ll see ONLY ON FOX6. Kickoff is set for 3:40 p.m.

But that’s not all. We’ll have a FOX6 Blitz Pregame show starting at 2:30 p.m. And after the Fox Sports coverage wraps up, stick around for a FOX6 Blitz Postgame — starting at 7:00 p.m.

Packers.com reports this is the Giants’ second trip to Green Bay this season, having previously lost to the Packers, 23-16, in Week 5. Since 2010, the Packers have played the Giants six times (including playoffs), tied for the most games against a non-division opponent (Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers).

Green Bay has played the Giants seven times in the postseason and holds a 4-3 record. The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2012, a 37-20 New York victory at Lambeau Field in the Divisional round. Sunday’s game will be the Packers’ eighth postseason meeting against the Giants, the most against one opponent (seven vs. Dallas and San Francisco).

The winner of Sunday’s game will go on to play either the Atlanta Falcons or the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round. After that, it’s the NFC championship game — and then Super Bowl 51, which is being held in Houston on Sunday, February 5th.