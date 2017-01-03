Wisconsin Legislature to begin 2017 session

Posted 9:41 am, January 3, 2017, by
Capitol in Madison

MADISON — The Wisconsin Legislature is set to begin its two-year session, with the largest Republican majorities in decades.

Eleven new Assembly members and four new state senators were set to be sworn in on Tuesday afternoon. There are four new Democrats in the Assembly and seven new Republicans. In the Senate, three of the new members are Republicans one is a Democrat.

Republicans control the Senate 20-13 and 64-35 in the Assembly.

Gov. Scott Walker plans to deliver his State of the State speech on Jan. 10 and he will unveil his two-year state budget next month.

