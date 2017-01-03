Wisconsin Senate leader says he’s open to toll roads: “Not something you want to take off the table”
MADISON — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate says he is open to toll roads.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Tuesday at a news conference that adding toll roads in Wisconsin is “not going away” as part of the discussion about how to raise money to pay for roads. The state faces a nearly $1 billion transportation budget shortfall.
Fitzgerald says tolling is “not something you want to take off the table.”
Gov. Scott Walker has refused to raise gas taxes, vehicle registration fees or other fees to pay for roads without a comparable cut elsewhere. Republican legislative leaders say they still think cuts could be made to pay for increases to pay for roads.
Huh !
What is wrong with “You Use It, You Pay For It” ?
I’m disabled, on a fixed income and own one car for shopping, doctor appointments and that sort of general get around…I understand the roads I use need maintenance, so I don’t complain about a reasonable gas tax BUT, A Giant Wheel Tax, Higher Gas Tax and God Knows What’s Next, is for what…” So People With Jobs That Can Afford To Pay, People Who Are Using Our Roads For Vacation, Companies Trucking product through Or Employees That Travel Or Commute For Work…They Reap the Benefits and They Don’t Have To Pay……What’s Wrong With A Reasonable Toll at the State borders for visitors or those just passing through, those who are exempt from the Regular Wisconsin Tax Structure….Why do we have to pay for 1 piece of candy when they get the bag for free ???