2,000 tickets still available for Wild Card playoff game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Approximately 2,000 tickets are available for purchase for the Wild Card playoff at Lambeau Field between the Packers and the New York Giants on Sunday, January 8th, at 3:40 p.m.

The tickets are available online only, and ticket prices range from $118 to $145, depending on location. To purchase tickets, please visit packers.com/tickets/single_game_tickets and click on the Ticketmaster link.

If you’re not interested in springing for the seats, you can watch the game ONLY ON FOX6.

But that’s not all. We’ll have a FOX6 Blitz Pregame show starting at 2:30 p.m. And after the Fox Sports coverage wraps up, stick around for a FOX6 Blitz Postgame — starting at 7:00 p.m.

Packers.com reports this is the Giants’ second trip to Green Bay this season, having previously lost to the Packers, 23-16, in Week 5. Since 2010, the Packers have played the Giants six times (including playoffs), tied for the most games against a non-division opponent (Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers).