Alleged “primary aggressor” in brutal beating posted to Snapchat due in court

MILWAUKEE — 20-year-old Devin Katzfey, one of three people criminally charged in connection with the fatal beating of Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro, is due in court Wednesday, January 4th for his preliminary hearing.

Devin Katzfey faces one count of first degree reckless homicide as party to a crime.

The accusations in this case are that Delvin Mendoza-Chaparro was brutally beaten, and video was recorded and posted to his own Snapchat account.

The beating happened after Mendoza-Chaparro allegedly attempted to steal a bong, a pipe and other items from a home near 6th and Rogers. He was struck in the face and then kicked multiple times for a period of 10-15 minutes on December 19th. He was then dumped in an alley — left for dead.

An autopsy revealed Mendoza-Chaparro died of multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Four people total were arrested in this case. Three have been charged.

20-year-old Sarah Zakzesky faces one count of first degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. She made her initial appearance in court on December 22nd. Probable cause was found for further proceedings in this case. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for December 29th.

Devin Katzfey’s brother, 19-year-old Branden Katzfey faces one count of first degree reckless homicide as party to a crime.

He was in court for his initial appearance on Saturday, December 24th. Probable cause was found for further proceedings in this case. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for December 30th. Cash bond was set at $10,000.

According to a criminal complaint, Sarah Zakzesky told police the beating started after a night of smoking marijuana at her apartment. Devin Katzfey accused Mendoza-Chaparro of attempting to steal a bong, pipe and other items.

Devin Katfey is accused of hitting the victim in the face and head 25 times. His brother, 19-year-old Branden Katzfey, was also present. Zakzesky says she saw him also strike the victim in the face multiple times.

A criminal complaint filed against Branden Katzfey indicates he told investigators he punched Mendoza-Chaparro after noticing Mendoza-Chaparro had taken his phone. Branden Katzfey said he punched Mendoza-Chaparro three times and kicked him once.

Branden Katzfey admitted to investigators he “urinated on (Mendoza-Chaparro) while he lay near a kitty litter box,” and his brother Devin “forced (Mendoza-Chaparro) to eat cat litter and feces from the litter box.”Branden Katzfey told investigators his brother, Devin “was the primary aggressor,” but said Zakzesky also took part in the beating. Branden Katzfey said at one point, when Mendoza-Chaparro tried to stand up, Zakzesky “smashed his head into a counter.”

Branden Katzfey said he didn’t call police “because he was scared and because, at the time, he thought (Mendoza-Chaparro) deserved it because he was stealing from them.”

Mendoza-Chaparro was later dumped in an alley and left for dead.