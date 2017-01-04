Wind Chill ADVISORY issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac Counties until 10am Thursday

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl 2017 will feature 3 dogs with special needs

While many of us are looking forward to the Super Bowl on February 5th, Animal Planet has released their lineup for this year’s Puppy Bowl — and there are some special needs dogs on the roster!

“Doobert” is a 15-week-old English Pointer, who is completely deaf.

“Lucky” is a 16-week-old Terrier mix, who lost his leg in a crate accident.

“Winston” is an Australian Shepherd who is visually and hearing impaired.

Shown each year on Super Bowl Sunday, the Puppy Bowl consists of footage of a batch of puppies at play inside a model stadium with commentary on their actions.

The first Puppy Bowl was shown on February 6th, 2005, opposite Super Bowl XXXIX.

The puppies featured in the Puppy Bowl are from shelters.

CLICK HERE to take a look at this year’s lineup.

