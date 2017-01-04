Caught on cam: Waukesha police seek armed suspects in gas station robbery

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police need your help to identify the armed suspect involved in a gas station robbery on Tuesday evening, January 3rd.

Officers responded to the BP gas station at 500 Arcadian Ave. just after 8:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. The initial investigation revealed that two unknown suspects brandished a firearm, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money.

Waukesha gas station robbery

Cash was taken from the clerk and the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police describe the first suspect as a male, unknown race, with a medium build. He was wearing a green jacket, gray hooded sweat shirt, dark-colored knit hat, blue bandana and blue gloves.

 

The description of suspect number is a bit more vague. The suspect however had a medium build and was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, gray pants and a black jacket/vest.

 

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Probst at 262-524-3814.

Waukesha gas station robbery

