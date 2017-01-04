Caught on cam: Waukesha police seek armed suspects in gas station robbery

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police need your help to identify the armed suspect involved in a gas station robbery on Tuesday evening, January 3rd.

Officers responded to the BP gas station at 500 Arcadian Ave. just after 8:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery. The initial investigation revealed that two unknown suspects brandished a firearm, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money.

Cash was taken from the clerk and the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police describe the first suspect as a male, unknown race, with a medium build. He was wearing a green jacket, gray hooded sweat shirt, dark-colored knit hat, blue bandana and blue gloves.

The description of suspect number is a bit more vague. The suspect however had a medium build and was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, gray pants and a black jacket/vest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Tim Probst at 262-524-3814.