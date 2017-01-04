Cempazuchi on Brady Street to close in coming weeks

Posted 5:56 pm, January 4, 2017, by , Updated at 05:57PM, January 4, 2017

MILWAUKEE — After nearly two decades in business, Mexican restaurant Cempazuchi will close in the coming weeks.

Officials with the Brady Street dining spot made the announcement Wednesday, January 4th on Facebook.

The closure of Cempazuchi is the latest in a series of established restaurant shakeups on Brady Street.

Mimma’s Cafe closed on New Year’s Eve after 28 years in business, and will likely be replaced by a new Italian restaurant.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

