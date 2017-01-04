× Citizen called police after young child found alone on Grand Avenue in Racine

RACINE — Racine police say a child, between the ages of one and two was found wandering on Grand Avenue near 9th Street on Wednesday afternoon, January 4th.

The child was found by a citizen shortly before 3:00 p.m.

There was no sign of any adults around — so the citizen called police.

The child was wearing a coat and boots — but no pants. He was riding a toy down the sidewalk.

Police picked up the child took the child to the police department until CPS officials could come take custody of him.

The child’s mother was found between 4:00 and 4:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.