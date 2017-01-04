× “Critically needed:” Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donations

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

How to help

Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

“In about an hour, you can help save someone’s life. This simple act can have a profound impact on another human being,” said Gehrig.

Who blood donations help

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.

The treatments high school freshman Payton Kannarr receives to fight leukemia cause her blood counts to drop. She currently receives platelet transfusions weekly and red blood cells about every two weeks.

“We have seen firsthand the incredible need for blood products as we have been on this four-year roller coaster journey,” said Amy Kannarr, Payton’s mom. “Through the care and compassion of donors, Payton has been able to enjoy life as a teenager.”

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Dodge

Juneau

1/10/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dodgeland High School, 401 S Western Ave

Lomira

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 300 Church St

Mayville

1/11/2017: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Rubicon

1/13/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Honor Intermediate School, N3501 Cty Hwy P

Waupun

1/12/2017: 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

1/18/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pilgrim United Church of Christ, 535 Stow St

Mount Calvary

1/14/2017: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mount Calvary Fire Station, 999 Fond du Lac Street

Rosendale

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S Main St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

1/18/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 201 S Water St

Jefferson

1/4/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Masonic Center, 617 Masonic Blvd

Lake Mills

1/10/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Watertown

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

1/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

1/13/2017: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., School Sisters of St. Francis Milwaukee, 1515 S. Layton Blvd.

1/5/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

1/6/2017: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Blast Fitness, 1300 N. 7th St.

West Allis

1/12/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Cedarburg

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St Francis Borgia Cath Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd

_______________

Racine

Union Grove

1/19/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Union Grove Elementary School, 1745 Milldrum Street

_______________

Sheboygan

Plymouth

1/12/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Salem United Church of Christ, 217 Salem Dr

Sheboygan

1/13/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/20/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

1/6/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

East Troy

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North St -Hwy 20

Whitewater

1/20/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kettle Moraine Baptist Church, 505 S Wisconsin St

_______________

Washington

West Bend

1/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 1975 South 18th Ave

_______________

Waukesha

Menomonee Falls

1/5/2017: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Menomonee Falls High School, W142N8101 Merrimac Dr

New Berlin

1/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

Pewaukee

1/10/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/12/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/17/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, N36W24130 Pewaukee Rd, PO Box 802

1/19/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

1/5/2017: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Waukesha

1/13/2017: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Tribes Bible Institute, 915 North Hartwell Avenue