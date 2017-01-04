“Didn’t do it:” Family of robbery suspect shot by CCW permit holder says there’s proof he wasn’t involved

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man with a concealed carry permit shot and killed a 17-year-old and injured another suspect when they attempted to rob him at gunpoint on Milwaukee’s south side December 27th. The family of the suspect in police custody claims their son played no role in the robbery — and there’s proof.

“I cry every single day since he’s been gone. I’ve been crying,” said Rozenia Brown, suspect’s mother.

Henderson’s mother on Wednesday, January 4th described the moment her son told her he’d been shot.

“I’m like ‘where you coming from? Like, you just waking up?’ He’s like, ‘Mom, I was in the backseat of a car asleep and I got shot in my arm and it woke me up,'” said Brown.

Henderson’s mom said she was aware he was hanging with the wrong crowd.

Henderson is now facing a felony count of armed robbery, as party to a crime in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Milwaukee’s east side on December 27th.

In his statement to police, Henderson admitted he was in a car with two males and a female. They “went to the east side to rob someone.” One person held the victim at gunpoint, while Henderson picked his pockets.

The victim told police he was walking with another man when “a car pulled up. Suddenly, two men exited the car and approached him. One man pointed a gun at (the man’s) head and demanded his property.” The suspects apparently went through the man’s pockets. The man’s wallet and cell phone were taken.

His brother said Henderson should face the consequences for that robbery.

“Anything that he admitted to, anything that he said he was out there doing — yes — but anything that my little brother says he didn’t do — I believe it,” said Charles Gray, suspect’s brother.

The criminal complaint filed against Henderson says about an hour-and-a-half after the robbery on the east side, a similar robbery was attempted on Milwaukee’s south side. In that incident, the complaint indicates “the intended robbery victim was armed. He shot and killed one robber and took a second shot at the robbers’ car. Police came to suspect (Henderson) in both robbery incidents after (Henderson) turned up later that night with a gunshot wound to his arm.”

The incident on the south side is still being investigated.

Meanwhile, Henderson’s family is worried he could face felony murder charges after 17-year-old Deonte Thomas’ death. Thomas was shot by the CCW permit holder — the victim of the attempted armed robbery on the south side. That man was out walking his dog when he was targeted, police said.

“I’m so hurt. I’m so lost because I can’t believe my son is in a predicament like this,” said Brown.

Investigators named Henderson as a suspect in both robberies, because he had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Henderson’s family claims their son was sleeping in the backseat during the entire incident on the city’s south side. His mother said the proof is in Henderson’s jacket.

“They searched his jacket. They didn’t see no bullet holes in the jacket at all. If he had been out the car, there would have been holes in his jacket,” said Brown.

The coat was taken as evidence by police.

“If my little brother was outside of that car on the night as cold as that night was, he would have had a coat on. My little brother was using that coat as a pillow on the backseat of that car,” said Gray.

FOX6 News was told no charges will be filed against the attempted robbery victim with the concealed carry permit who shot and killed Deonte Thomas.