Enjoy “fun fitness” at Sky Zone, the world’s first indoor trampoline park

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Sky Aone in Waukesha. Sky Zone is the world's first indoor trampoline park. Sky Zone combines fitness and fun with a room full of trampolines. Sky Zone also hosts birthday parties and group events.

About Sky Zone (website)

Sky Zone is the world’s first indoor trampoline park. We’re the inventors of “fun fitness” and the makers of trampolines as far as the eye can see. We give you one of the greatest workouts ever combined with awesome, healthy fun. We’ve been voted the number one “out of the box” workout and the “best party ever.” Experience WOW – the weightlessness of bouncing, flipping and landing in a pit filled with 8,000 foam cubes.

We are dedicated to providing you with the pure joy that comes with flying. We are sky lovers, thrill seekers and people who believe that jumping is freedom. We believe fitness can be fun and play can be smart. We are healthy and bursting with energy. We fly high and keep it safe. We are Sky Zone.

Sky Zone Milwaukee was completed in 2013, and offers open jump, a SkySlam court, SkyRobics fitness classes, Foam Zone, Ultimate Dodgeball (when available) and Ultimate Volleyball (when available). For just about any age, shape or size, Sky Zone Milwaukee is the ultimate 3-D play experience!