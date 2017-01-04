× GasBuddy: 2017 may bring sticker shot for motorists at the gas pump

MILWAUKEE — Motorists may get some sticker shock in 2017 when it comes to prices at the gas pump.

The experts with Gas Buddy released information on Wednesday, January 4th that indicates Americans will shell out $52 billion more over the course of the year compared to 2016 as the national yearly average rises to $2.49 per gallon.

Aside from gasoline prices that are forecast to be higher than 2016, highlights include:

$355 billion will be spent on gasoline in the U.S. over the course of the year, $52 billion more than last year. That’s a considerable jump given that motorists saved $39 billion on gasoline in 2016 versus 2015.

The seasonal switch from ‘winter-blend’ to ‘summer-blend’ as mandated by EPA and the Clean Air Act will bring a spike at the pump later this winter and spring, with the national average gas price rising between 35-60 cents between mid-February and a peak, likely to occur in May.

$3 a gallon gasoline will be seen in at least the nation’s largest cities: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C. and Seattle, with a strong possibility of such prices also appearing in a majority of the nation’s twenty largest metros.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy said the following in the news release: