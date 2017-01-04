Gov. Scott Walker wants to move up time on his State of the State Address

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker wants to move up the time on his 2017 State of the State Address.

The governor was originally going to give his address at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th. But he formally requested to have the address moved to 3:00 p.m. on that date — before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature.

A news release issued by the governor’s office indicates the change in time from 7:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. is out of respect for President Barack Obama’s farewell address to the nation, which will take place on the evening of January 10th.

