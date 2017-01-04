Grafton Fire Department responds to 3-vehicle crash near State HWY 60 and 1st Avenue

OZAUKEE COUNTY — The Village of Grafton Fire Department responded to a three vehicle crash that occurred near State Highway 60 and 1st Avenue.

The incident took place Wednesday afternoon, January 4th around 2:20 p.m.

According to officials, one of the drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicle. That driver and another occupant were transported to Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for non-life threatening injuries.

The Grafton Fire Department was assisted by the Cedarburg Fire Department and Hartford Fire Department.

No other details have been released.