Healthy eating tips: Some of the best things to eat to get in shape

BROOKFIELD -- If you're trying to get in shape in 2017, an important part of that is pairing healthy food with your workouts. Carl spent the morning at Grassroots Salad Company to learn some of the best things to eat.

About Grassroots Salad Company (website)

After spending countless summers on their grandfather’s farm, Grassroots Salad Company’s founders know first-hand that some of the best-tasting ingredients come straight from the farm. We wanted to bring that same great taste to our customers. That’s why many of our ingredients, including some seasonal, often local and organic ingredients, are served straight from the farm to our counter – making it possible for us to deliver our mission of providing healthy and tasty food to people on the go.