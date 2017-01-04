Latest: Man who jumped onto hood of police squad faces multiple charges

Cody Romano

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — 25-year-old Cody Romano of Kimberly has been charged in the wake of an incident in which he charged a Menasha police squad on New Year’s Eve.

Romano faces the following charges:

  • Battery or threat to law enforcement officer (2 counts)
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Battery (2 counts)

Romano was caught on dash camera charging at a police cruiser around midnight. He then threw himself on the car — breaking the windshield.

Police said two officers were hurt while arresting him, but they’re expected to be okay. One was treated and released, and the other didn’t seek treatment for his injuries.

Officials said Romano was drinking at the time.

PHOTO: Menasha Police Department

Romano is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on January 12th.

