Medical Examiner: Man’s body found frozen in front of home near 6th & College

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner is investigating after a man’s body was found frozen on the ground in front of a residence near 6th and College Wednesday, January 4th.

Officials say this death is not being treated as suspicious.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Police have not released any further details.

FOX6 News will continue to monitor this investigation and will bring you updates as they are available.