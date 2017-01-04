Milwaukee Business Journal: Park East project could cost up to $119M, house nearly 1,200 jobs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that Marcus Corp. hoped for a fall 2017 construction start for an up to 20-story Park East development, and estimated the project to cost $106 million to $119 million to construct, including tenant build-outs, according to a June 2016 proposal the company sent to Milwaukee County.

The “Edison Place” tower would stand at East Knapp and North Water streets in downtown Milwaukee, and could include the company’s corporate headquarters, other office space, a movie theater and housing. Milwaukee County recently selected Marcus Corp. to buy a small property on North Water Street that would be combined with other properties for the development.

Edison Place could house at least 1,181 jobs in its office, retail and theater spaces.

