Mitchell Park Domes Task Force to meet, discuss the future of the Domes

Posted 3:17 pm, January 4, 2017, by
Mitchell Park Domes

Mitchell Park Domes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County officials are set to meet Wednesday, January 4th to discuss the future of the Mitchell Park Domes.

Members of the Mitchell Park Domes Task Force will compare the cost estimates for plans ranging from repairing the Domes — to a complete replacement of the existing foundation.

The plans could cost between $14 million and $64 million.

There will also be an opportunity for public comment.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Park Domes.

On December 1st — there was a grand reopening celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes! This, after all three Domes were closed to the public in February, after a piece of concrete fell.

Mesh safety netting was then installed at the Domes — a short-term fix. The work to preserve the Domes is far from over.

The Tropical Dome reopened on September 26th.

The Show Dome was the first to reopen — on April 29th.

The Desert Dome was the last to reopen — on October 29th.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s