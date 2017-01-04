× Mitchell Park Domes Task Force to meet, discuss the future of the Domes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County officials are set to meet Wednesday, January 4th to discuss the future of the Mitchell Park Domes.

Members of the Mitchell Park Domes Task Force will compare the cost estimates for plans ranging from repairing the Domes — to a complete replacement of the existing foundation.

The plans could cost between $14 million and $64 million.

There will also be an opportunity for public comment.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Park Domes.

On December 1st — there was a grand reopening celebration at the Mitchell Park Domes! This, after all three Domes were closed to the public in February, after a piece of concrete fell.

Mesh safety netting was then installed at the Domes — a short-term fix. The work to preserve the Domes is far from over.

The Tropical Dome reopened on September 26th.

The Show Dome was the first to reopen — on April 29th.

The Desert Dome was the last to reopen — on October 29th.