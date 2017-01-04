× MPD: 4 teens in custody, suspected in armed robbery on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Officers from the Milwaukee Police Department’s Robbery Task Force arrested four teenage suspects for an armed robbery on the city’s northwest side — and are investigating whether they could be responsible for several more.

The latest incident happened in the early afternoon hours of Tuesday, January 3rd in the neighborhood near 81st and Nash St. Officials say a 50-year-old Milwaukee man was walking when he was approached by three suspects, one which had a gun. The suspects demanded the victim’s phone at gunpoint and then fled in a stolen 2016 Ford Focus.

The Robbery Task Force found the unoccupied Focus later that day near 27th and Clarke. Officials say the officers watched the car until four subjects got inside it. The officers attempted to stop the car but the driver rammed the Focus into the squad car and all four occupants fled on foot. Following a brief foot chase, all of the suspects were taken into custody. Officers found a rifle and several cell phones inside the Focus.

Those arrested include a 13-year-old female, two 15-year-old males, and a 16-year-old male. All four suspects have previous arrest records with MPD. The 15-year-old driver has an arrest record dating back to 2011 for crimes including carjacking and armed robbery.

Three of the four suspects were on county supervision related to previous offenses.

MPD is investigating further to see whether some of these suspects may be responsible for similar armed robberies across Milwaukee.

