× MPD: Armed robbery suspect arrested after returning to south side crime scene

MILWAUKEE — An armed robbery suspect is arrested by Milwaukee Police after he returned to the scene just minutes after the crime.

Officers responded to the A-1 Liquor Store on 92nd Street near Oklahoma around 5:50 p.m. on January 3rd for a report of an armed robbery.

A store employee, a 62-year-old man, told officers a male suspect came into the store and fired a shot at the victim before demanding money. The suspect stole the money and fled from the scene.

As the suspect was running away, he dropped his cell phone. A few minutes later, when officers were on the scene, the suspect returned looking for his phone and the victim recognized him as matching the description of the robber.

The 25-year-old suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the car.

MPD will present this case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days for charges.