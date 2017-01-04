New diet trends: What’s healthy, tasty and trending for 2017?

MILWAUKEE -- It's a new year, and that means news trends -- even when it comes to food. Our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with what's lean and clean for 2017.
Plant-Focused- The Year of Vegetables
- Convenient, prepared veggies hit the grocery store
- Veggies are receiving a trendy spruce up
- Steamer bags, salad kits, spiralized, roasted
Plant-based protein
- Flexitarian diets
- Brown rice, pea, hemp protein powders
- Several vegan meat brands expanding in grocery stores
Beetroot juice
- Claim to fame: assist maintains health blood pressure and normal blood flow.
- Trending as a pre-workout beverage of choice.
- Beet juice has been linked to higher nitric acid levels in the blood, which may help you work out at the same pace using less energy.
Whole milk yogurt
- Key attributes: grass-fed whole milk, local, simple ingredients, minimal added sugar
Coconut
- Coconut oil, coconut aminos, coconut palm sugar, coconut flour, coconut body care
Clean ingredient condiments