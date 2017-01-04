New diet trends: What’s healthy, tasty and trending for 2017?

MILWAUKEE -- It's a new year, and that means news trends -- even when it comes to food. Our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with what's lean and clean for 2017.

Plant-Focused- The Year of Vegetables

  • Convenient, prepared veggies hit the grocery store
  • Veggies are receiving a trendy spruce up
  • Steamer bags, salad kits, spiralized, roasted

Plant-based protein

  • Flexitarian diets
  • Brown rice, pea, hemp protein powders
  • Several vegan meat brands expanding in grocery stores

Beetroot juice

  • Claim to fame: assist maintains health blood pressure and normal blood flow.
  • Trending as a pre-workout beverage of choice.
  • Beet juice has been linked to higher nitric acid levels in the blood, which may help you work out at the same pace using less energy.

Whole milk yogurt

  • Key attributes: grass-fed whole milk, local, simple ingredients, minimal added sugar

Coconut

  • Coconut oil, coconut aminos, coconut palm sugar, coconut flour, coconut body care

Clean ingredient condiments

