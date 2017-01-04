New diet trends: What’s healthy, tasty and trending for 2017?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a new year, and that means news trends -- even when it comes to food. Our registered dietitian Lisa Grudzielanek with Your Tasty Life joins Real Milwaukee with what's lean and clean for 2017.

Plant-Focused- The Year of Vegetables

Convenient, prepared veggies hit the grocery store

Veggies are receiving a trendy spruce up

Steamer bags, salad kits, spiralized, roasted

Plant-based protein

Flexitarian diets

Brown rice, pea, hemp protein powders

Several vegan meat brands expanding in grocery stores

Beetroot juice

Claim to fame: assist maintains health blood pressure and normal blood flow.

Trending as a pre-workout beverage of choice.

Beet juice has been linked to higher nitric acid levels in the blood, which may help you work out at the same pace using less energy.

Whole milk yogurt

Key attributes: grass-fed whole milk, local, simple ingredients, minimal added sugar

Coconut

Coconut oil, coconut aminos, coconut palm sugar, coconut flour, coconut body care

Clean ingredient condiments