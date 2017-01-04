× Parents told police they didn’t seek treatment for infant’s severe burns because they were high on meth

ADA, Oklahoma — Parents of an infant who was reportedly burned over 40-percent of her body were arrested after they allegedly failed to seek medical care for the baby.

Last week, a family friend was watching a 16-day-old infant when the woman’s teen daughter decided to give the baby a bath, the Ada News reports.

“(The girl) stated the infant was in the sink under the running water, and she said she turned off what she thought was the hot water. However, she accidentally turned off the cold water and the infant was accidentally burned,” Ada Police Detective Brian Engel stated in an affidavit.

The teen girl told her mother, who then called the infant’s parents — 25-year-old Patrick Edward Eddy and 26-year-old Candace Mercedes Matthews.

Eddy and Matthews then picked up the child and took her home.

The next day, the family friend went to check on the baby, an affidavit states.

The woman walked into the home and found the baby crying.

“(The woman) stated on arrival she observed the infant to be in a bed crying, and she stated the infant’s diaper was full of urine and feces,” Engel said in the affidavit. “(The woman) stated (Eddy and Matthews) were asleep in a bed next to the infant. (The woman) stated she then observed the burn on the infant’s stomach, and she stated the injury looked ‘awful’. (The woman) stated she woke up (Matthews) and asked her if she wanted her to take the infant to the hospital.”

The woman took the baby to a hospital, where she was then flown to an Oklahoma City hospital to be treated for her severe burns.

According to the Ada News, the infant suffered first- and second-degree burns over 40-percent of her body.

City officials told the Ada News that the infant will reportedly be transferred to a burn center in Texas, where she will spend at least one month recovering.

According to the affidavit, the infant’s parents, Eddy and Matthews, admitted to police during questioning they did not take the child to the hospital because they were high on methamphetamine and were unaware of the extent of the baby’s injuries.

The affidavit also states the parents had no idea their child had been flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment and were sleeping inside their home when officers arrived to question them about the infant’s burns.

Eddy and Matthews were arrested for child neglect. They were both booked into jail on a $250,000 bond.