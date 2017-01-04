Police: 24-year-old man shot, wounded during robbery near 7th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were on the scene of a shooting near 7th and Fiebrantz Wednesday evening, January 4th.
It happened around 6:30 p.m.
Police say a 24-year-old man reported that he was shot during a robbery. After shooting the victim, the suspect obtained valuables from the victim and fled on foot.
The victim was conveyed to a hospital by a friend. He is being treated and is expected to survive his gunshot injury.
Milwaukee police continue to search for a suspect.
43.091592 -87.919570