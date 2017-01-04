× Quite the farewell for “Beauty,” final dog adopted from Hawaiian Humane Society in 2016

HAWAII — A dog named Beauty, who was being cared for at a Humane Society in Hawaii got quite the farewell — as she headed off with her new forever family.

Beauty was the final animal in the shelter — waiting to be adopted.

She received a round of applause from the staff as she left the shelter with her new family.

The Hawaiian Humane Society launched a “clear the shelter” campaign at the end of 2016 in an effort to adopt out all of their animals in order to make room for more in 2017.