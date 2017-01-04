Quite the farewell for “Beauty,” final dog adopted from Hawaiian Humane Society in 2016

Wind Chill ADVISORY issued for Sheboygan, Fond du Lac Counties until 10am Thursday

January 4, 2017
HAWAII — A dog named Beauty, who was being cared for at a Humane Society in Hawaii got quite the farewell — as she headed off with her new forever family.

Beauty was the final animal in the shelter — waiting to be adopted.

She received a round of applause from the staff as she left the shelter with her new family.

The Hawaiian Humane Society launched a “clear the shelter” campaign at the end of 2016 in an effort to adopt out all of their animals in order to make room for more in 2017.

