“Waiting to see the new blueprint:” Fight waged in Congress over future of Affordable Care Act

MADISON -- The divide over the Affordable Care Act came into focus on Wednesday, January 4th -- with President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump rallying their sides to fight. The outcome will affect thousands of people in Wisconsin.

A Milwaukee-based insurance agent said the cost of care remains his clients' biggest concern. He is waiting and watching the divide in Washington.

President Obama rallied Democrats in Congress on Wednesday to fight for his signature law. This, as House Speaker Paul Ryan and Vice President-elect Mike Pence made their plans clear.

"We want to make sure that as we give relief to people to Obamacare, we do it in a transition that doesn't pull the rug out from anybody during that transition period," Ryan said.

Democrats charge that Republicans have no plan to replace the current law. Sen. Tammy Baldwin tweeted the following:

If you put insurance companies back in charge of healthcare, you’ll #MakeAmericaSickAgain. https://t.co/OPENreptYA pic.twitter.com/PV4M6CuRgb — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 4, 2017

"They're like the dog who caught the bus. They can repeal, but they have nothing to put in its place, and that means so many good things go away," said Sen. Chuck Schumer, Senate minority leader.

More than 173,000 people in Wisconsin, including 67,000 in Milwaukee, signed up for health insurance through the law this year. Even as rates jump an average of 16 percent in Wisconsin, what's next for them?

"At this point, we're still waiting to see the new blueprint," said insurance agent Jon Rauser.

Rauser said that small business owners and individuals are worried about the rising costs. But he is concerned about what will replace the law.

"My advice is to still sign up for coverage. The rates and plans for 2017 are all locked in for the year, even if they were to repeal Obamacare," Rauser said.

Two of the most popular parts of the law ban insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions -- and allow children to stay on their parents' plan until age 26.

Republicans say they plan to keep those provisions.

Rauser, who says he met with Ryan in December about health care policy, said the devil will be in the details.