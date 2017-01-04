× Woman taken to hospital by Flight for Life following two-vehicle crash in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD — Flight for Life was called out to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Brookfield Tuesday night, January 3rd.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. near Capitol Drive and Springdale Road.

Officials say one of the vehicles, driven by a 16-year-old boy, was traveling eastbound on Capitol Drive, approaching Springdale Road. The second vehicle, driven by a 58-year-old woman, was stopped for a red light on northbound Springdale Road.

The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old boy deviated from his lane and struck the vehicle driven by the 58-year-old woman.

The woman was seriously injured and taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert. The boy was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

