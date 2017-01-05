1 dead following two-vehicle crash near 14th & Capitol in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Milwaukee’s north side.
The two-vehicle accident occurred near 14th and Capitol.
Officials say the victim is an adult male. He died at the scene.
No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.089490 -87.928326