1 dead following two-vehicle crash near 14th & Capitol in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Milwaukee’s north side.

The two-vehicle accident occurred near 14th and Capitol.

Officials say the victim is an adult male. He died at the scene.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or the identity of the victim.

MCMEO is investigating a 2-car motor vehicle fatality at N. 14th & W. Capitol Dr. Milwaukee. Prelim: 1 adult male died on scene. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) January 5, 2017

