30-year-old man arrested and charged after bartender assaulted at Schooner Pub in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON — Port Washington police said on Thursday, January 5th one person has been arrested and charged in connection with the December 10th beating of a bartender at Schooner Pub.

30-year-old Terrance Gatewood McClinton of Milwaukee faces two counts of misdemeanor battery in this case.

Police said Gatewood McClinton was on probation for multiple armed robberies at the time of this alleged beating.

Police said they have identified most of the suspects in this case — but only one has been arrested and charged at this point.

More arrests are expected.

According to police, on December 10th, the bartender at Schooner Pub, located at 114 N. Franklin Street, was the victim of a “senseless” assault and beating by a group of individuals at the bar.

Gatewood McClinton made his initial appearance in court in this case on January 4th. Cash bond was set at $500. He’s been ordered to have no contact with Schooner Pub or its employees.

He’ll next be in court on February 14th.

