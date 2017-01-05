× “A lot of tickets left:” Where will you be watching Sunday’s Packers playoff game? Lambeau? Home? A bar?

GREEN BAY — Three years ago, the Green Bay Packers hosted a home Wild Card playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. Businesses had to team up to buy about 3,000 tickets to avoid a TV blackout. Since then, the NFL has suspended its blackout rule — so no matter what, the Packers will be on TV on Sunday, January 8th as they take on the New York Giants. It’s a game you can watch ONLY ON FOX6!

In January, for some Packers fans, there’s no place they’d rather watch their team than Lambeau Field.

“I’m going with my boyfriend and it will be the first game that he is going to,” Drew Ebert said.

Other fans said going to the game isn’t necessary.

“I’m watching at home with some blankets,” Beth Matzke said.

The owner of Schmitty’s Tickets ahead of Sunday’s game said the Packers playoff ticket situation is actually typical.

“It’s cold. Most people would rather sit in their house with their own private bathroom and not go into freezing temperatures. Playoff games are always like that — unless it’s a big one, which is the NFC Championship game, so this is pretty normal,” John Schmidt said.

Schmidt said it doesn’t help that the team asked season ticketholders whether they wanted playoff tickets when the Packers were playing poorly.

“People didn’t think they were going to make it, so they didn’t renew their seats. That’s why you see so many playoff tickets for sale,” Schmidt said.

It also doesn’t help that tickets on the second hand market were selling below what the Packers were asking for the remaining tickets. The team was selling tickets between $118 and $145. Schmitty’s Tickets’ lowest price was $99.

However, the prime 50-yard line seats were selling second hand for about $250.

“Sales are good for us. We’re happy. We’ve got a lot of tickets left, but people want good seats. We don’t see a lot of the uppers because they are still available for sale,” Schmidt said.

“It doesn’t worry me at all. It’s not going to make any difference at the game. We’ll still be loud enough,” Ebert said.