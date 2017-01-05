“Beauty on the Run” brings the birthday fun to you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's called "Beauty on the Run" -- and they bring the birthday fun to you. Alexandria Jordan joins Real Milwaukee to tell us all about it. Alexandria Jordan launched "Beauty on the Run." in August of 2016. It started as a conversation between her and her husband -- and now it's a business venture for both of them.

Beauty on the Run is a mobile spa party for girls. They bring the party to you! They have different setups, tables, chairs, photo backdrops and much more. All you need to do is provide a space and the girls. The parties are targeted for girls ages 3-16.