Bucks to celebrate Wisconsin Sports Day on Sunday, January 8th

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have announced this Sunday, January 8th, will serve as Wisconsin Sports Day at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, presented by Cousins Subs. Wisconsin Sports Day is a celebration of a Sunday Wisconsin sports doubleheader as the Bucks take on the Wizards at 1:00 p.m. — and the Green Bay Packers have their playoff game against the New York Giants in Green Bay at 3:40 p.m.

This event comes with exciting offers outlined in detail below:

The first 1,500 fans who vote for the Cousins “Super Sub” they think is making the biggest impact on the team will get two tickets to Sunday’s Bucks game courtesy of Cousins Subs. Fans can log on to bucks.com/supersub to submit their votes starting at 6:30 p.m. CT tonight. Each fan who votes will also receive an exclusive Cousins Subs offer to use on their next online order and are automatically entered to win additional prizes.

The Bucks are offering a pre-game happy hour special at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sunday, as large Coors Light drafts will be $3.00 off for the first hour after doors open, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to show their team spirit on Sunday, and those wearing Bucks or Packers gear will receive Buy One, Get One hot dogs and brats throughout the game.

The first 5,000 children in attendance for Sunday’s game will also receive a Bucks mini basketball, presented by Pick ‘n Save. Tickets are still available and can be purchased in person at the BMO Harris Bradley Center box office, online at www.bucks.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX.