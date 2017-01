× Can you help? HAWS looking for foster families to care for mother, her puppies

HAWS — the Humane Animal Welfare Society has issued an urgent request for foster families to care for a mother and her puppies.

HAWS officials are looking for three to four families that would be willing to help a mother raise her family in a loving and caring environment.

Please contact Jessica@hawspets.org and include a phone number if you are new to the foster program.