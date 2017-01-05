Driver arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle by Greenfield PD in Milwaukee

GREENFIELD — An arrest was made during a chase in Greenfield early on Thursday, January 5th.

Greenfield police said this began when officers were in Milwaukee looking for a vehicle. They spotted a vehicle that looked similar to the vehicle they were looking for — and police said the driver of that vehicle took off.

A pursuit began at 15th and Lapham.

A PIT maneuver was eventually used to stop the driver at 17th and Mitchell — and the driver was taken into custody.

Police said it was discovered that the driver was operating a stolen vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

