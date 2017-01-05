Excitement builds in Titletown ahead of Packers, Giants playoff game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- The Green Bay Packers start their drive to the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 8th, and the excitement is already building. Outside of Lambeau Field, there's more than just excitement building.

It's nothing new to see piles of snow outside Lambeau Field in January. But this is something a little different.

"Snow carving started in Milwaukee in '85," said Mike Sponholtz, Team USA Snow Sculpture.

Team USA Snow Sculpture, a trio of UW-Milwaukee graduates who have traveled the world creating giant works of art, are carving out four pieces around the stadium.

"Normally it takes us, we take three, three and a half days to do a sculpture like this. But we need four done by Sunday, so we're trucking," said Sponholtz.

While they continue work in the bitter cold, fans can prepare for the Lambeau Field inside the Packers Pro Shop.

Green Bay's six-game win streak to the division title and home playoff game means a boost in profits. And NFC North Championship gear is flying off the shelves.

"We sold out of the hats that we had, our first shipment in about four hours," said Tim Hodek, Packers Pro Shop assistant manager.

And the team is connecting with fans of all ages.

"Love to see the drawings, especially like this one here; showing herself holding hands with Aaron Rodgers," said Lacey Frederick, fan engagement specialist.

Look out Olivia Munn, those letters will be displayed for the players in their team area.

"With the fans coming and cheering and supporting and sending letters like this, it just really helps add to the fun, exciting atmosphere that's going on here at Lambeau right now as we get ready for the game on Sunday," Frederick said.

So if you've checked out the snow sculptures, geared up at the Pro Shop and written your letter to Aaron Rodgers, the last thing to do to build excitement for Sunday's game: perfect your Lambeau leap!