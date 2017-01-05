Wind chill ADVISORY for 7 counties in southeast Wisconsin from midnight-10am Friday

“Happy I’m alive:” After collapsing during basketball game, 16-year-old released from Children’s Hospital

Posted 10:11 pm, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:23PM, January 5, 2017

MILWAUKEE -- He's lucky, and thankful to be alive.

16-year-old Michael Saxby from Waunakee collapsed during a basketball game at West Allis Central High School on December 27th.

Trainers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was in pretty rough shape when he arrived at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Michael Saxby

Michael Saxby

He was later diagnosed with a genetic heart condition known as HCM or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is the leading cause of sudden death in young athletes.

On Thursday, January 5th, Saxby was released from the hospital.

Michael Saxby

Michael Saxby

 

 

"I'm just going to look at it different -- be more thankful for what I have and everything, and just be happy I'm alive I guess," Saxby said.

Saxby said he most likely won't be able to play high school sports anymore.

He said he still plans to be with the teams -- he'll just have to watch from the sidelines.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s