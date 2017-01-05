“Happy I’m alive:” After collapsing during basketball game, 16-year-old released from Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He's lucky, and thankful to be alive.

16-year-old Michael Saxby from Waunakee collapsed during a basketball game at West Allis Central High School on December 27th.

Trainers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. He was in pretty rough shape when he arrived at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

He was later diagnosed with a genetic heart condition known as HCM or hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is the leading cause of sudden death in young athletes.

On Thursday, January 5th, Saxby was released from the hospital.

"I'm just going to look at it different -- be more thankful for what I have and everything, and just be happy I'm alive I guess," Saxby said.

Saxby said he most likely won't be able to play high school sports anymore.

He said he still plans to be with the teams -- he'll just have to watch from the sidelines.