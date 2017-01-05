× House Speaker Paul Ryan says GOP will repeal, replace ‘Obamacare’ by cutting funds to Planned Parenthood

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Congress (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says lawmakers will act this year on repealing President Barack Obama’s health care law — and replacing it with a Republican alternative.

Republicans running for Congress have said they plan to vote this year on dismantling much of Obama’s law. But the Wisconsin Republican went a step further Thursday, saying they’d also write a bill to replace it in 2017.

GOP lawmakers have never rallied behind any plan to replace the 2010 Obama law. It will be difficult and time-consuming because there are many views among Republicans about what the replacement would do and how to pay for it.

Republicans have discussed delaying the effective repeal date for perhaps several years to give themselves time to replace the health care law and to phase in changes.

___

12:05 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says upcoming legislation to repeal the health care law would cut off taxpayer money to Planned Parenthood.

The Wisconsin Republican spoke after a special House panel issued a report criticizing the organization over providing tissue from aborted fetuses to researchers. Planned Parenthood provides birth control, abortions and various women’s health services.

A similar bill last year also would have “defunded” the group, which receives government reimbursements from the Medicaid program for non-abortion health care for low-income women.

The defunding effort is a top priority of anti-abortion lawmakers but could complicate “Obamacare” repeal in the Senate, where at least one Republican senator has opposed the repeal. Susan Collins of Maine cited the effort to “defund” Planned Parenthood in her opposition to repeal.

___

11:00 a.m.

Senate Democrats want a House ethics investigation into stock sales by a congressman who is now a Cabinet pick of President-elect Donald Trump’s.

Trump has tapped Georgia Republican Rep. Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Price had traded over $300,000 in shares in health care companies over the previous four years while pushing legislation that might affect those stocks’ values.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Thursday he doesn’t know if Price broke any laws. The New York Democrat said the House’s independent Office of Congressional Ethics should investigate before Senate hearings on his nomination begin.

Trump spokesman Phil Blando calls the demand a stunt.