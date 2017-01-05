Itching to do a creative project? Grab a drink and canvas at Farmhouse Paint & Sip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian spent the morning at Farmhouse Paint & Sip. The Farm House Studio is dedicated to promoting artistic development and creative thinking both individually and communally by offering a fun and educational experience for not only friends, family and businesses, but also as an outlet for local artists.

Whether you're a beginner, intermediate or advanced painter, you can sign up for a paint and sip session or do walk-in painting. The Farmhouse Paint & Sip is located at 4511 S. 6th Street in Milwaukee.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video