MCTS shows off Packers pride with “GO PACK GO” on buses

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System is showing their Green Bay Packers pride ahead of the Packers vs. Giants playoff game on Sunday, January 8th.

As the Packers make their push in the NFC Playoffs, beginning Friday, January 6th, all MCTS buses will display “GO PACK GO!” on their marquees.

According to MCTS, whether you plan to watch the game on a friend’s couch or head to a local watering hole, the buses provide a safe and affordable way to cheer on the Pack!

“Hope on the GreenLine, the GoldLine, or another route and leave the driving to us,” said MCTS.

Go Pack Go!