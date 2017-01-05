Wind chill ADVISORY for 5 counties in southeast Wisconsin from midnight-10am Friday

MCTS shows off Packers pride with “GO PACK GO” on buses

Posted 7:22 pm, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 07:27PM, January 5, 2017

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Transit System is showing their Green Bay Packers pride ahead of the Packers vs. Giants playoff game on Sunday, January 8th.

As the Packers make their push in the NFC Playoffs, beginning Friday, January 6th, all MCTS buses will display “GO PACK GO!” on their marquees.

go-pack-go-jpeg

According to MCTS, whether you plan to watch the game on a friend’s couch or head to a local watering hole, the buses provide a safe and affordable way to cheer on the Pack!

“Hope on the GreenLine, the GoldLine, or another route and leave the driving to us,” said MCTS.

Go Pack Go!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s