Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old Leilani M. Richards.

Richards was last seen on Thursday, January 5th, around 9:30 a.m. in the neighborhood near 33rd and Walnut. Officials say she left her residence in that area and has not been seen since.

Richards was not dressed appropriately for the cold weather and may harm herself.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes at 414-935-7405.

