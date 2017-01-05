Wind chill ADVISORY for 5 counties in southeast Wisconsin from midnight-10am Friday

Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 13-year-old girl

Posted 4:03 pm, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 04:04PM, January 5, 2017
Leilani M. Richards

Leilani M. Richards

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old Leilani M. Richards.

Richards was last seen on Thursday, January 5th, around 9:30 a.m. in the neighborhood near 33rd and Walnut. Officials say she left her residence in that area and has not been seen since.

Richards was not dressed appropriately for the cold weather and may harm herself.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes at 414-935-7405.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s